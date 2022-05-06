Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target Cut to 350.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBBTF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 455.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.50.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

