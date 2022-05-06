Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target Increased to 455.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from 435.00 to 455.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBBTF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.50.

SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

