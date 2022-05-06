Schlumberger (SLB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB):

4/27/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.20 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.60.

4/27/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00.

4/25/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

4/8/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $50.00.

4/1/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, the company is better positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The significant improvement in oil prices is aiding the company’s overall business. Notably, Schlumberger is among the first companies in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition in the net-zero emission targets. However, the company’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure as compared to the composite stocks in the industry. As U.S. oil and gas producers are allocating lower capital to exploration and production activities, growth in business from U.S. shale plays is likely to remain slow. This can hurt demand for Schlumberger's services.”

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,571,702 shares of company stock worth $227,621,630. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

