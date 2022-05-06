Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $828.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after purchasing an additional 142,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2,853.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.