Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

NYSE:SWM opened at $26.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $828.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 72,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.