Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target Raised to €64.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €61.00 ($64.21) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scout24 from €68.00 ($71.58) to €69.00 ($72.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Thursday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

