SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,622. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $67.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCYX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.