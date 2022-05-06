Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

SBCF stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $7,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

