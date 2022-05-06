Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.