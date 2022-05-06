Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WWW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

WWW stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 336,265 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,125,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,912,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 960,954 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

