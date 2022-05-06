Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on FMC Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FMC. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

