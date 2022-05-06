Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Under Armour stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 277,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

