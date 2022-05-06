SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaSpine in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.46). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of SPNE opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.28. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 12.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.