SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) & The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Financial Contrast

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SecureWorks and The Descartes Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 3 3 0 0 1.50 The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

SecureWorks currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.14%. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus price target of $89.86, suggesting a potential upside of 52.51%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 86.5% of SecureWorks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -7.43% -2.38% -1.58% The Descartes Systems Group 20.32% 8.86% 7.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SecureWorks and The Descartes Systems Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $535.21 million 1.67 -$39.79 million ($0.48) -22.04 The Descartes Systems Group $424.69 million 11.76 $86.28 million $1.00 58.92

The Descartes Systems Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SecureWorks has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats SecureWorks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce enablement; customs and regulatory compliance; trade data; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. It offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. The company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

