Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE WTTR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 2,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,386. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

