Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.97. Sempra also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS.

SRE opened at $161.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.90.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sempra by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

