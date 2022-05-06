Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52. Sempra also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.
SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.90.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $161.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $1.145 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sempra by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
