SenesTech (SNES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNESGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNESGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a negative net margin of 1,378.00%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SenesTech stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 21,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,925. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNES. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Earnings History for SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

