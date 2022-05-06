Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.70 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

