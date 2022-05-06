Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

