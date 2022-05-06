SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €7.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) has been given a €7.40 ($7.79) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SGL stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching €5.19 ($5.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of €4.65 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €10.88 ($11.45). The company has a market capitalization of $633.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.73.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

