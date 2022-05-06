SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €7.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) has been given a €7.40 ($7.79) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SGL stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching €5.19 ($5.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of €4.65 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €10.88 ($11.45). The company has a market capitalization of $633.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.73.
