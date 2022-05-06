Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.46) to GBX 2,551 ($31.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,850 ($35.60) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,177.86.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.