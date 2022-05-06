Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.93 Million

Analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will report $210.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $218.35 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $106.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $958.70 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shift Technologies.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.
SFT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 177,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 711,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,108 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
