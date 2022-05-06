Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.55.

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after buying an additional 94,473 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.