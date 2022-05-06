Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.55.
Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.86.
In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after buying an additional 94,473 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
