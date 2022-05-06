Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $960.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $981.70.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded down $34.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.31. 213,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,173. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $598.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,021.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 52 week low of $395.86 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shares of Shopify are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.