Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expands By 17.5%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

