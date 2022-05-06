Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Rises By 17.4%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 461,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BIT Mining by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BIT Mining in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BTCM opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $16.11.
BIT Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
