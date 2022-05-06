Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Increases By 16.9%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:CX opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.09.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 11.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CEMEX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 18.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX (Get Rating)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
