Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Increases By 16.9%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CX opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 11.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CEMEX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 18.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

