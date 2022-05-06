Short Interest in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Rises By 17.4%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 526,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

