Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Rises By 17.1%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.20. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

