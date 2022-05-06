Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Grows By 17.4%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

KRDXF stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. Kardex has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $337.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.00.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kardex from CHF 280 to CHF 254 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

