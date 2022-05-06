Short Interest in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Rises By 17.3%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on KNTE. Wedbush lowered their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

KNTE opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 226,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,635. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 332,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

