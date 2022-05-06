Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Grows By 17.2%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

