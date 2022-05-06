Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.35.

GCTAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($19.47) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($16.84) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.00 ($22.11) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

