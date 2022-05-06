Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($74.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.04 ($70.57).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR SHL opened at €53.06 ($55.85) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($71.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.88.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.