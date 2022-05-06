Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($74.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.04 ($70.57).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €53.06 ($55.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($71.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.87.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

