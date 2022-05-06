Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.08.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $9.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.93. 5,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $223.96 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.22 and a 200 day moving average of $311.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $599,227,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $185,605,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after acquiring an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

