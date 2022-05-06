SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) to announce $128.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.70 million and the lowest is $126.44 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $126.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $518.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.43 million to $524.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $543.19 million, with estimates ranging from $530.50 million to $554.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

