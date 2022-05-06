SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SITE. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.13.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.61. 3,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $129.20 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after acquiring an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,290,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

