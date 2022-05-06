Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

TSLX opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 298,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.