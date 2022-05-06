SJM Holdings Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SJM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
About SJM (Get Rating)
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.
