Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTKGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

