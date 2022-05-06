Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.
SCCAF stock remained flat at $$19.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $31.56.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
