SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$24.99 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$24.70 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

