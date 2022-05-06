Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.49. 1,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -155.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -461.53%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 51.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 355.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.