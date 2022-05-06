South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 68.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.
Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.71.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
