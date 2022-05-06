South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Posts Earnings Results

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 483,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 77,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

