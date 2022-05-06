Southwestern Energy Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

Shares of SWN opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

