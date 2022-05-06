Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $783.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $783.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $778.00 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

SPB stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after acquiring an additional 80,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 98,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,122,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

