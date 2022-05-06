Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $783.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $783.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $778.00 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
SPB stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after acquiring an additional 80,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 98,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,122,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.
About Spectrum Brands (Get Rating)
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.