Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spin Master from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($65.26) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.60.

SNMSF opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

